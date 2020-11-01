ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $74,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 358,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,503,013 shares of company stock valued at $21,425,702. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 792,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,900,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 257,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,978,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,011,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

