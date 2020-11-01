Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,783.12

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,783.12 and traded as high as $1,818.80. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) shares last traded at $1,811.20, with a volume of 2,840,783 shares changing hands.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,907.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,783.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72.

In other Anglo American plc (AAL.L) news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, with a total value of £9,295 ($12,143.98). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 524 shares of company stock worth $975,804.

About Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

