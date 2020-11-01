AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AU. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.76.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,869,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,588,000 after buying an additional 1,032,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,809.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,194,000 after buying an additional 3,026,796 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 893,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,386,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 386,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

