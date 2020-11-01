Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

APLT stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at $946,260.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,469 shares of company stock worth $937,072. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 253,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 162,780 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 150,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.