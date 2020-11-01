Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65 to $1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.54 billion to $12.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.15 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.84.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $102.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

