Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.70.
ACGL opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.