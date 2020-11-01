Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.70.

ACGL opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

