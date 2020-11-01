Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Down 23.8% in October

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ADM opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after purchasing an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,206,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

