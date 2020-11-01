ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ACTCU)

ArcLight Clean Transition’s (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 2nd. ArcLight Clean Transition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACTCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

There is no company description available for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.

