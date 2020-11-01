Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

ASC stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

