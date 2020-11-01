argenx’s (ARGX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James began coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.59.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $248.13 on Thursday. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). As a group, research analysts predict that argenx will post -12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

