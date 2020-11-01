Argo Group (ARGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

ARGO stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

