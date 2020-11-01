Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGO. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $35.68 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Argo Group by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Argo Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Argo Group by 588.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 114,797 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

