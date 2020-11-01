Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $208.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $156,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,560 shares of company stock worth $14,143,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.27.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

