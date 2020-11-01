Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.68.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,543,000 after buying an additional 358,618 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,869,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.