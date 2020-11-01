Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $47,036.87

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market capitalization of $47,036.87 and approximately $299,439.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,692.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.41 or 0.02829323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.01901268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00398166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.00902850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00037778 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00418905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,055,963 coins and its circulating supply is 7,011,420 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

