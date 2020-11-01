Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE APAM opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 189.97% and a net margin of 21.73%. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 100.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 258,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,561,000 after buying an additional 198,666 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 297.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 158,346 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

