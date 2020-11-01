ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 5.24%.

ASX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

