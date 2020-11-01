Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.47.

NYSE:AHT opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 291.16% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 46,180 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

