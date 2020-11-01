Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.65

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.65 and traded as high as $110.00. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 19,529 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.65.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Andrew Watkins bought 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.40 ($6,504.31).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.