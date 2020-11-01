Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. AXA raised its position in Aspen Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 420,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,180,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

