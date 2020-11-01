ATBCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $208,872.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and YoBit. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $51,811.62 and approximately $208,872.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,694.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.45 or 0.01901836 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00561138 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, YoBit, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

