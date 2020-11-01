ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 41,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 814,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ATIF stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.
ATIF Company Profile
