AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.14

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $4.00. AU Optronics shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 11,724 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AU Optronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

