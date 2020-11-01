Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.38.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

