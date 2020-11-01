Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.80. Avante Logixx shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 26,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

