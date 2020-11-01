Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,224 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

