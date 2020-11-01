Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,614 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 344,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.