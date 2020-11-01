Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 68.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 110,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $111.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $123.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

