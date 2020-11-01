Avestar Capital LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Yandex by 4,293.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in Yandex by 100.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $70.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

