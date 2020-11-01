Avestar Capital LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Uber Technologies by 100.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 149,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Uber Technologies by 27.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.51.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

