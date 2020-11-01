Avestar Capital LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Shares of ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

