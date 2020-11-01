Avestar Capital LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,924 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after purchasing an additional 817,467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,960,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,576. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. B. Riley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.12 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.