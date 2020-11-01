Avestar Capital LLC Invests $459,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after buying an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,853,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,115.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

