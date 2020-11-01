Avestar Capital LLC Invests $532,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

