Avestar Capital LLC Invests $671,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,007 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 507,735.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,567 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 101,547 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $1,336,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 134.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $87.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,738,898 shares of company stock valued at $599,198,523. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.