Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of XPEL worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.25 million, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $31.98.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 11,400 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,095,736 shares in the company, valued at $72,718,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,772 shares of company stock worth $7,143,332 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

