Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

