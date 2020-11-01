Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $622,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.0% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $651,000. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

VB opened at $157.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

