Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 3,123 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.