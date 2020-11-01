Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.