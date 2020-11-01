Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.63 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

