Avestar Capital LLC Sells 694 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 404.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 880,219 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after buying an additional 705,893 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 753,917 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $111,512,000 after purchasing an additional 488,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $7,587,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

