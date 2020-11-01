Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $95.53 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $104.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

