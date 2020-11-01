Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

