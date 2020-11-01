AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of AVRO opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

