AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.
Shares of AVRO opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
About AVROBIO
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
