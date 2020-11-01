Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 4th

Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:AYLA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $55,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

AYLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 6.26% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

