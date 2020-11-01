B. Riley Boosts Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target to $13.50

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Avid Technology stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avid Technology by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

