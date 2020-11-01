B. Riley Raises Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $27.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Shares of SIX opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 104.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

