B. Riley Upgrades 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) to Neutral

B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $15.25 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.55.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $21.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 66.77% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $210,515.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $104,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,591 shares of company stock worth $2,789,690. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 8X8 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.