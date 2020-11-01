Baader Bank Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €7.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

TKA opened at €4.10 ($4.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.83. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

